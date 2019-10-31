ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Frost, Jacob, Torres, Erika, both of Moline.
Columbia, Anthony, Streat, Adriana, both of Moline.
Cunningham, Dianna, Vance, Chauneece, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Ince, Dirk, Cherokee.
McGarvey, Matthew, Autumn.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Orr, Vernon Harold, 5/26/1974, of 808 State St. #4, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $857 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 45 days in jail, 45 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm.
Powell, Willie, 7/2/1995, of 1704 Highway 67, Apt. 151, Preemption; charge amended/reduced on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $860 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.
Raun, Christopher R., 11/28/1983, of 1426 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered on Sept. 20 on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $3,084 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible. Charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and felony firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.