ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Wilson, Carl, Horrall, Candice, both of Rapids City.
Dodd, Ronald, Pruismann, Andrea, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Oak, Theresa, David.
Shreeves, Barry, Stacey.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Wheatley, Gage R., 3/1/2000, of 304 N. Williams St., Reynolds; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on identify theft/$300-$2,000; $731 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300.
White, Dalton, 8/20/1994, of 1037 51st Ave., Apt. 2C, East Moline; withheld judgment Aug. 8 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,170 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Smith, Ben, 7/7/1964, of 2617 Clark St., Davenport; $2,521 fine/costs, withheld judgment with supervision July 31 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 days public/community service.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Menold, Cami J., 11/22/1991, of 1019 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 18 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,125 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment.