Daily record: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bauer, Tyler, 10/10/1998, of 444 51st Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,424 court costs, 18 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500.

Bradley, Bryan, 10/12/1977, of 2121 Stadium Dr., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 21 on aggravated DUI/3 and aggravated DIU/3/BAC 0.16+.

Castaneda, Meranda Lauren, 10/29/1999, of 218 19th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 25 on possession of meth less than five grams; $800 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bryner, Matthew J., 12/18/1991, of 126 N. Jackson St., Kewanee; charge dismissed July 23 on two counts of aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.

Burke, Kerry L., 9/6/1974, of 2506 18th St., Moline; charge dismissed July 14 on felony intimidation/physical harm and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.