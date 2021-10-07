Daily record: Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hall, Robert Lee, 12/23/1953, of 3526 14th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on possession of controlled substance; $2,513 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, five days credit time served.
Holiday, Brady Lee, 7/21/1998, of 301 W. 4th St., Muscatine; withheld judgment Aug. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,945 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 months public/community service.
Hudson, Darci M., 3/24/1983, of 707 E. 6th St., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,182 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cole, Abel N., 12/17/1999, of 100 N. Burr Blvd., Apt. #3, Kewanee; withheld judgment/2nd Chance July 30 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $2,396 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service, restitution.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Anderson, Wesley J., 2/24/1996, of 312 Goodrich St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision July 21 on DUI; $3,106 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hour public/community service.
Beverlin, Matthew G., 9/10/1995, of 705 3rd St., Colona; guilty finding entered July 1 on DUI; $3,258 fine/costs, 12 months probation, five days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Guzman, Victor, 11/4/1984, of 607 39th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 2 on DUI; $3,533 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.