Daily record: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Segura, Robert G., 11/17/1980, of 104 Island Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,949 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, one day credit time saved. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated battery/peace officer.

Smith, Luke Douglas, 4/2/1987, of 3213 118th Ave. W., Milan; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on harassment/obscene property/threat kill; $9,807 court costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on violate order/prior domestic battery; 48 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on harass witness/family member/report; 48 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on harassment/no conversation/kill and intimidation/physical harm and harassment/obscene property/threat kill and two counts of violate order/prior domestic battery.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Erdmann, Bobbi Jo, 1/30/1979, of 104 N. St., Thomson, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 23 on DUI; $2,311 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Gaona, Gerard A., 12/20/1984, of 2751 38th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered on Sept. 24 on DUI; 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0