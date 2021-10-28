Daily record: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hodges, Najae, 10/26/1999, of 531 W. 16th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 10 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/person; $979 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Sept. 10 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCS/FOID. Charge dismissed on aggravated unlawful use weapon/person.
Hodgson, Chad William, 3/5/1987, of 2020 43rd 1/2, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,139 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony burglary and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500 and misdemeanor obstructing identification and misdemeanor theft/stolen/less than $500.
Jacobs, Marcie S., 5/10/1979, of 4020 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,408 court costs, 24 months probation, 42 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; 24 months probation, 42 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Atkisson, Preston L., 1/17/1990, of 790 Dilenbeck Drive, Hanna, Ill.; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,910 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend, 120 days in jail, 68 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on unlawful restraint.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Durbin, Tyler J., 2/15/2000, of 3816 26th Ave., Apt. 2, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 15 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Englebrecht, Deanne C., 4/15/1971, of 1188 Oakwood Circle, Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Sept. 22 on DUI; $2,881 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, five days in jail.