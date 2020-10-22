Daily record: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Otten, Rachel Marie, 12/1/1980, of 521 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on aid/abet/posses/sell stolen vehicle; $1,969 court costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail.

Proehl, Paul David, 8/25/1981, of 1407 27th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Sept. 22 on retail theft/under-ring/more than $300; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Stark, Timothy S., 6/8/1983, of 255 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered July 6 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,495 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 81 days in jail, special facility attend. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/other prior. Charge dismissed on two counts felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Daniels, Thomas R., 5/22/1991, of 8510 14th St. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on DUI; $4,200 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days jail.

Dettner, Jeanne L., 2/28/1955, of 808 6th Ave., Fulton; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on DUI; $3,933 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.

