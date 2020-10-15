Daily record: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Gay, Fredrick Lamont, 1/6/1980, of 1014 14th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on felony other narcotic sched I&II; $3,792 fine/costs, one year DOC, 409 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 313 credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 313 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

Gore, Aaron, 6/29/1995, of 604 19th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on misdemeanor FCCL FL discl concealed firearm; $539 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Heyl, Terry L., Jr., 9/7/2001, of 931 Jones St., Bettendorf; withheld judgment July 22 on possession of controlled substance; $3,865 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Bracamontes-Sosa, Didier, 2/16/2000, of 336 22nd St., East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Sept. 16 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, 12 months supervision.

