Daily record: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Thornburg, Rachel, 12/12/1998, of 410 3rd Ave., P.O. Box 665, Low Moor, Iowa; guilty finding entered Aug. 26 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,757 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days credit time served.
Tucker, Jason, 3/2/2000, of 806 Pershing Ave., Davenport; charge amended/reduced Sept. 3 on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $899 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated unlawful use weapon/person. Guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm in public; 12 months conditional discharge.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bivens, Christopher F., 9/17/1984, of 1601 28th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 5 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $75 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 5 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 409 and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
Bivens, Christopher F., 9/17/1984, of 131 Clay St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 5 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,611 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/licenses suspended and aggravated DUI/3.