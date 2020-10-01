Daily record: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McGinnis, Thomas Scott, 5/18/1985, of 2384 Bayfield Rd., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+; $3,866 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3 and two counts of aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.