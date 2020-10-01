Daily record: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McGinnis, Thomas Scott, 5/18/1985, of 2384 Bayfield Rd., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+; $3,866 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3 and two counts of aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.
Miller, Alex R., 8/11/1993, of 920 17th St., Apt 33, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 4 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,679 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 60 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+.
Patterson, Delron R., 11/19/1997, of 4709 Jamestown Ct., South Bend, Ind.; guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,319 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, one day credit time served.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Mejia, Rosa M., 8/17/1996, of 723 20th St. #6, Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision, Sept. 2 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Schrupp, Jenifer L., 3/2/1973, of 3209 15th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 2 on DUI; $2,743 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring.
