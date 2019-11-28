ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Saldivar, Brandon, Burgos, Michelle, both of Bettendorf.
Daniels, Demarius, Jackson, Deminica, both of Milan.
Kim, Seunghwan, Mi Kim, Young, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lozano, Carlos Aturo Jr., 12/11/1993, of 411 N. 44th St., Lincoln, Neb.; withheld judgment Oct. 4 on probation/special conditions; $5,135 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams.
You have free articles remaining.
Luten, Keyante, 9/18/1997, of 345 3rd Ave. Court, Apt. 204, Silvis; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on aggravated discharge firearm/OCC vehicle; $811 fine/costs, seven years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; three years DOC.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
McGehee, Samuel A., 2/1/1998, of 1001 John Deere Parkway, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 2 on DUI; $3,193 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
McKay, Erika V., 11/30/1988, of 3700 5th St. B02, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 9 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
McKittrick, James D., 4/16/1961, of 2104 18th Ave., Apt. 112, Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 17 on DUI.