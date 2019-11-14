ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Galvin, Troy, Kolenda, Marissa, both of New Windsor.
Nolan, Jeffery, Silvis; Michaels, Karissa, East Moline.
Wages, Timmy, De Los Reyes, Jordan, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Bartelt, Steven, Christina.
Hemmen, John, Adria.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Buckholtz, Cody C., 8/2/1998, of 3539 13th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on aggravated unlawful use weapon/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $1,999 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 60 days in jail.
Burgess, Aubree, 12/5/1995, of 1527 10th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $1,143 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 90 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Brose, Lindsey I, 10/15/1982, of 2505 15th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 23 on DUI; $3,393 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Buckholtz, Cody C., 8/2/1998, of 3539 13th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on DUI; $2,631 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail.
Cantu, Rolando Antonio, 5/30/1990, of 1217 14th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 10 on DUI.