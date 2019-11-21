ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Kundert, David, Davenport; Stiarwalt, Barbara, Bushnell.
Rosas Rivera, Jose, Rosas Rivera, Maria, both of Moline.
Rogers, Christopher, Killingsworth, Diane, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Erno, Carlene, Tim.
Clevenger, Matthew, Day-Clevenger, Arianna.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Gasper, Nicole A., 11/4/1982, of 1354 4th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,385 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 10-30 grams/1st.
Gasper, Nicole A., 11/4/1982, of 2519 29th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,615 fine/costs, 24 months probation.
Hamlin, Christopher J., 1/16/1978, of 1406 E. 9th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $2,333 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Jacobs, Ian J., 5/25/1988, of 12 Oakwood Ct., Coal Valley; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 9 on DUI; $3,741 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, 40 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment.