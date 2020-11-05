 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
View Comments
topical

Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Defrieze, Jessica L., 3/11/1979, of 3009 3rd Ave. Ct., Silvis; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,856 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 105 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; 24 months probation, 105 days in jail.

Denton, Charles G., 5/28/1964, of 2016 11th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 1 on armed violence/category I and meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and mfg/delivery one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and felon possession/use weapon/firearm. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Coleman, Thomas D III, 8/30/1994, of 308 Liberty Lane #95, Kewanee; withheld judgment Aug. 27 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,282 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed Aug. 27 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to land.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Mills, Rebecca Jean, 12/11/1986, of 11325 140th St., Lot 140, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 16 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News