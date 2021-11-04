Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Miller, Debra, 12/12/1966, of 1917 11th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 10 on burglary; $1,921 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Moore, Hunter Holladay, 4/7/2000, of 2211 46th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on other amount schedule IV; $4,085 court costs, 24 months probation.
Moore, Stephany A., 7/29/1976, of 1628 W. 37th St., Davenport; withheld judgment Sept. 23 on possession of controlled substance; $1,250 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of controlled substance.
Neal, Daryl Benjamin, 11/7/1988, of 825 17th St., Apt. 406, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on possession of controlled substance; $3,798 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 27 days credit time served.
Neal, Daryl Benjamin, 11/7/1988, of 1912 8th St., Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 24 on possession of controlled substance; $187 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Harper, Thomas B., 9/3/1982, of 1130 44th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 23 on DUI.
Heald, Jordan D., 3/18/1996, of 1043 16th Ave., Apt. 1, East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on DUI; $3,286 court costs, 24 months probation, 10 days in jail.
Henry, Mattison E., 10/8/2000, of 2607 116th Ave. W., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 29 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Hinzman, Justin M., 2/24/1985, of 8904 Highland Drive, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 16 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.