Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Gray, Lee Dwayne 11/28/1984,of 535 23rd Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 22 on two counts of possession of meth less than five grams. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use firearm prior and aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $469 court costs.
Gray, Lee Dwayne, 11/28/1984, of 141 5th St., Silvis; charge dismissed Oct. 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $137 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Mitton, Samantha J., 3/2/1991, of 1309 13th St., Orion; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on DUI; $3,131 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge.
Nations, Breanna N., 4/17/1992, of 1711 W. 2nd Ave., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Oct. 13 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Patterson, Dolphus A III, 2/17/1969, of 2206 46th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 30 on DUI; #2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Butts, Steven D., 12/27/1988, of 4000 E. 134th St., Trailer 605, Chicago; charge dismissed Aug. 20 on DUI; $100 court costs.
Crabtree, Ryan D., 10/30/1975, of 527 Elliott St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 27 on DUI; $2,713 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
