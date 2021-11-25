Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Prouty, Cheyenne K., 7/11/1984, of 1853 32nd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,620 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Reed, Kenneth, 7/10/1968, of 1816 21st St., Apt. 7, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on aggravated assault peace officer/fire/ER worker; $549 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Rivera, Daniela J., 9/29/1998, of 1215 24th St. Place, No. 209, Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 5 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $870 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Martin, Brock D., 2/26/1976, of P.O. Box 362, Atkinson; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on aggravated DUI/3; $6,136 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3 and aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.
Medley, Christopher J., 3/3/1984, of 25751 N. 800th Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on aggravated battery/use deadly weapon; $1,875 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Lucas, Kendall C., 8/29/1997, of 2900 River Drive, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
McGuire, Brendan M., 12/12/1996, of 2682 County G., Rhinelander, Wis.; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,861 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.