 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
View Comments

Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Sullivan, Anthony, 10/9/1982, of 1803 W. 58th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on possession of controlled substance; $2,853 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 90 days credit time served. 

Terronez, Matthew Leonard, 3/7/1964, of 3302 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 1 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $273 court costs.

Thompson, Deondre T., 8/7/1998, of 2213 29th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 1 on meth delivery less than five grams; $4,420 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed Oct. 1 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams and mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Hollis, W. Steven, 7/4/1973, of 109 Lyle St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 5 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.

Juarez, Alexander D., 12/12/1991, of 727 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 10 on bring cannabis in a penal institute.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Henning, Susan K., 10/27/1973, of 23823 178th Ave. N., Cordova; charge dismissed Oct. 19 on DUI.

Hernandez, James A., 11/16/1964, of 1208 11th St., Silvis; charge dismissed Sept. 28 on DUI; $30 court costs.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News