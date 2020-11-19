Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Sullivan, Anthony, 10/9/1982, of 1803 W. 58th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on possession of controlled substance; $2,853 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 90 days credit time served.
Terronez, Matthew Leonard, 3/7/1964, of 3302 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 1 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $273 court costs.
Thompson, Deondre T., 8/7/1998, of 2213 29th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 1 on meth delivery less than five grams; $4,420 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed Oct. 1 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams and mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hollis, W. Steven, 7/4/1973, of 109 Lyle St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 5 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.
Juarez, Alexander D., 12/12/1991, of 727 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 10 on bring cannabis in a penal institute.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Henning, Susan K., 10/27/1973, of 23823 178th Ave. N., Cordova; charge dismissed Oct. 19 on DUI.
Hernandez, James A., 11/16/1964, of 1208 11th St., Silvis; charge dismissed Sept. 28 on DUI; $30 court costs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!