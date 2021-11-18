Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 18 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hicks, Timothy D., 8/24/1987, of 1514 14th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,235 fine/costs, 30 months probation.
Howard, Emmanuel L., 3/6/2000, of 613 8th W. St., Davenport; charge dismissed Oct. 7 on four counts of armed robbery/armed with firearm.
Johnson, Lisa Marie, 10/5/1978, of 4146 11th Ave. A, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 7 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,518 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Johnson, William, 10/8/1989, of 1021 13th St., Silvis; charge amended/reduced Oct. 15 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,026 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Coleman, Lamont, 3/4/1977, of 1235 W. 83rd St., Chicago; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on possession of weapon/tool penal institute; $500 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Croegaert, Steven J., 3/24/1958, of 226 S. Beech St., Forrest, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $601 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hlau, Run, 1/4/1989, of 740 41st Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Holt, Amanda E., 8/14/1976, of 41W747 McDonald Road, Elgin, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,881 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.
Huges, Stacie R., 10/8/1982, of 1409 W. 14th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 20 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.