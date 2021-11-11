 Skip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Brown, Mary Ann, 4/21/1969, of 1805 15th St., Apt E, Silvis; charge dismissed Oct. 7 on aggravated battery/peace officer and drug-induced homicide; $63 court costs.

Bublitz, Joshua John, 3/26/1980, of 409 W. 11th Ave. #2, Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,580 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, two days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than five grams. 

Busch, Kaitlin M., 6/30/1990, of 4912 Chaffee Drive, Muscatine; charge dismissed Oct. 21 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $289 court costs.

Candelaria, Maria Adelaida, 4/25/1971, of 1119 4th Ave., Apt. 18, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,415 court costs, 18 months conditional discharge.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS 

Allen, Eddie E., 10/31/1981, of 1222 SW St. Martin Drive, Peoria; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 20 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Angelo, Michael R., 9/10/1970, of 1311 10th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 20 on DUI; $3,953 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail, 30 days electronic monitoring. 

Barton, Austin Ray, 12/1/1989, of 810 20th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 26 on DUI; $2,511 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

