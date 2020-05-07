Daily record: Thursday, May 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

El-Fourati, Emad, 9/23/1960, no address provided; guilty finding entered March 26 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles; $980 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Shea, Holly A., 1/6/1978, of 3215 S. 5th St., Monmouth; charge dismissed March 2 on theft/stolen/more than $500 less than $10,000.

Shea, Mason T., 2/24/1987, of 1527 1/2 8th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on bring controlled substance to penal institution; $1,554 court costs, 36 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Shea, Nathan, 10/7/1983, of 321 S. 5th St., Monmouth; charge dismissed March 2 on theft/stolen/more than $500 less than $10,000.

Sommers, Jessica, 8/10/1991, of 3130 9th St., Apt. 6C, Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 5 on retail theft/displayer merchandise/more than $300; $1,730 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS