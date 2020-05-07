Daily record: Thursday, May 7, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
El-Fourati, Emad, 9/23/1960, no address provided; guilty finding entered March 26 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles; $980 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Shea, Holly A., 1/6/1978, of 3215 S. 5th St., Monmouth; charge dismissed March 2 on theft/stolen/more than $500 less than $10,000.
Shea, Mason T., 2/24/1987, of 1527 1/2 8th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on bring controlled substance to penal institution; $1,554 court costs, 36 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Shea, Nathan, 10/7/1983, of 321 S. 5th St., Monmouth; charge dismissed March 2 on theft/stolen/more than $500 less than $10,000.
Sommers, Jessica, 8/10/1991, of 3130 9th St., Apt. 6C, Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 5 on retail theft/displayer merchandise/more than $300; $1,730 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Freymann, Evan J., 1/31/1994, of 3193 N. 1300 Ave., Orion; withheld judgment with supervision March 13 on DUI; $2,993 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Nicholson, Matthew L., 3/18/1984, of 601 S Stewart St., Geneseo; charge dismissed March 19 on DUI.
