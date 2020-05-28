Daily record: Thursday, May 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Parlow, Steven E., 4/6/1983, of 3501 45th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,570 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Pauwels, Aaron Lee, 8/30/1974, of 820 21st St., East Moline; guilty finding entered April 9 on domestic battery/other prior; $2,936 court costs, 30 months probation, 30 months in jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior.
Peoples, Belinda S., 4/5/1993, of 629 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered March 13 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $2,084 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Rains, Rickey Raymond, 6/2/1978, of 221 15th St. 26, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered April 27 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,000 fine/costs, 24 months probation.
Rains, Rickey Raymond, 6/2/1978, of 6310 N. Brady St., Davenport; guilty finding entered April 27 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $883 fine/costs, 24 months probation.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Winters, Austin M., 3/25/1995, of 944 23rd Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision March 12 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Vallejo, Benedict T., 3/30/1960, of 244 16th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision March 31 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs.
