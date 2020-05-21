Daily record: Thursday, May 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hanson, Kyler T., 1/25/1996, of 927 Green St., Henry, Ill.; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on forgery/issue/deliver document; $2,657 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail.
Herman, Austin Michael, 11/4/1993, of 1705 9th Ave., Viola; guilty finding entered April 6 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,379 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 32 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Hines, Larry Lee, 5/19/1984, of 3208 Boise Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Horn, Paul G., 3/29/1996, of 618 6th Ave. S., Clinton; guilty finding entered March 20 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,577 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 17 days credit time served.
Jackson, Mark Duane, 9/29/1968, of 1330 W. S. Street, Davenport; charge dismissed April 23 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
James, Synika C. II, 5/15/1997, of 1041 12th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 7 on burglary without causing damage; $1,250 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
McNeal Jr., John T., 3/21/1997, of 2407 28th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision March 2 on DUI; $3,241 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
