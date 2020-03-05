Daily record: Thursday, March 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Davis, Dangilo, 10/5/2000, of 2823 8th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $97 court costs; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on aggravated fleeing/damage more than $300 property.
Ditto, John Clarence, 5/26/1952, of 1020 12th Ave., Apt B., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on aggravated DUI/3; $6,604 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 90 days home confinement, alcohol treatment. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated DUI/4.
Dixon, Markell T., 5/22/1995, no address provided; charge dismissed Jan. 27 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $67 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Sephus, Rochelle R., 1/5/1982, of 313 S. W. St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $300 fine/costs, charge dismissed Dec. 4 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd and obstruct justice/destroy evidence; one year DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on possession of meth less than five grams; two years DOC.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Harris, Nicholas W., 6/20/1985, of 3212 39th St., Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 7 on DUI; $98 court costs.
Havens, Benjamin A., 6/23/1991, of 833 15th Ave., Apt. 1, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 8 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Hewitt, Alexander S., 7/15/1957, of 408 30th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 7 on DUI; $3,361 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.