Daily record: Thursday, March 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Davis, Dangilo, 10/5/2000, of 2823 8th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $97 court costs; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on aggravated fleeing/damage more than $300 property.

Ditto, John Clarence, 5/26/1952, of 1020 12th Ave., Apt B., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on aggravated DUI/3; $6,604 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 90 days home confinement, alcohol treatment. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated DUI/4.

Dixon, Markell T., 5/22/1995, no address provided; charge dismissed Jan. 27 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $67 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Sephus, Rochelle R., 1/5/1982, of 313 S. W. St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $300 fine/costs, charge dismissed Dec. 4 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd and obstruct justice/destroy evidence; one year DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on possession of meth less than five grams; two years DOC.