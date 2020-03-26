Daily record: Thursday, March 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Sindt, Keshia, 7/30/1988, of 225 S. Lincoln Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,730 court costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Nichols, Nicole M., 11/30/1981, of 1304 E. 7th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $6,332 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.