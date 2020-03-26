Daily record: Thursday, March 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Shields, Jacob, 9/23/1998, of 420 9th St., Moline; withheld judgment Jan. 23 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $8,403 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Shittu, Kimberlee Kay, 8/23/1991, of 2617 N. Clark St., Apt. 11, Davenport; charge dismissed Jan. 17 on forge registration.
Shivers, Jiovanni, 4/26/1977, of 1136 Arlington Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed Jan. 30 on possession of controlled substance.
Sindt, Keshia, 7/30/1988, of 225 S. Lincoln Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,730 court costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Nichols, Nicole M., 11/30/1981, of 1304 E. 7th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $6,332 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Yeager, Austin G., 4/9/1993, of 2260 Kingsbury Dr., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 29 on DUI; $2,676 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Atkins, Rebecca R., 3/30/1963, of 551 1/2 18th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,786 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.
Beason, Tavian B., 7/8/1996, of 3700 5th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 26 on DUI; $30 court costs.
