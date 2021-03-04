Daily record: Thursday, March 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cooke, Freddie James, Jr.; 4/28/1989, of 2508 Morton Drive, East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 12 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $4,640 fine/costs, 24 months probation.

Day, Devin Kenneth, 7/21/1992, of 1213 Eastern Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed Feb. 12 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $178 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Woods, Jesse L., 3/12/1982, of 531 W. 6th St., Kewanee; charge dismissed on harass witness/family member/rep and intimidation/accuse of offense.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Davis, Arian L., 7/17/1999, of 741 21st Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 13 on DUI; $2,801 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Depron, Kenneth C., 10/31/1957, of 3811 35th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 28 on DUI.

Esquivel-Cortes, Angel, 3/11/1991, of 2830 N. Nagle Ave., Chicago; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 25 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Kennedy, Derek M., 12/12/1990, of 515 E. Knox St., Apt. #5, Morrison; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 10 on DUI; $2,983 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0