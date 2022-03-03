 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY RECORD

Daily record: Thursday, March 3, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Tensley, David J., Jr., 1/14/1981, of 2532 Sheffield Drive, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $879 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, one day credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Thompson, Torri L., 6/15/1972, of 4530 N. Division St., Apt. 301E, Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on possession of controlled substance; $388 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance. 

Vargas, Isabela, 1/28/1993, of 5441 41st St., East Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Jan. 28 on theft/stolen/intent $500 less than $10,000; $1,569 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Martin, Marissa M., 6/22/1989, of 1625 2nd Ave., Apt. 406, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 9 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment. 

Neels, Melanie R., 4/28/1984, of 227 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,181 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 200 hours public/community service. 

