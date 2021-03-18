Daily record: Thursday, March 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Sandy, Patrick Kyle, 2/27/1964, of 1415 45th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 16 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,165 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.

Solton, Lavontae Caleb, 7/25/2002, of 1813 25th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 5 on burglary; $1,599 court costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Miles, Alonzo L., 11/11/1995, of 2001 Westview Ave., Danville, Ill.; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $75 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Carillo, Edward, 11/2/1958, of 111 20th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Carter, William L., 7/30/1969, of 2463 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 17 on DUI; $2,751 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.