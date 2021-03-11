Daily record: Thursday, March 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McConnell, Joshua J., 3/17/1987, no address provided, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 11 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $811 fine/costs, five years DOC. Charge dismissed on armed habitual criminal and felon possession/use firearm prior and armed violence/category I.

McGhee, Xavier Marcus, 8/16/1980, of 832 14 1/2 St., Apt. 7, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 16 on possession of controlled substance; $937 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, Terry E., 12/6/1996, of 501 E. 1st St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,815 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, 100 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and felony aggravated assault peace officer/firefighter/ER worker.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Kerner, David L., 5/30/1958, of 445 State St., Route 17, Galva; charge dismissed Dec. 22 on DUI.

McKee, Kyle E., 4/14/1993, of 1121 Madison Ave., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 3 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

