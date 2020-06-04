Daily record: Thursday, June 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brown, Toteonna, 4/15/1993, of 225 12th St., Apt. 1A, Silvis; guilty finding entered May 22 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $10,170 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog.
Clark, Brandon, 11/24/1985, of 1821 4th St., Moline; guilty finding entered May 14 on meth manufacturing less than 15 grams; $2,640 court costs, seven years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated meth manufacturing/apt/15 less than 100 grams. Charge dismissed on meth precursor/150 less than 500 grams and three counts possession of meth manufacturing material.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Perez, Gustavo, 5/1/1994, of 408 Green St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered April 6 on felony mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; six years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact and misdemeanor aggravated assault/public property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
