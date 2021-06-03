 Skip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, June 3, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Claudin, Curtis A., 10/11/1977, of 2125 21st Ave., Apt. 3, Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 11 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $839 court costs, three months conditional discharge, 130 days credit time served. 

Collins, Austin Allen, 2/8/1995, of 324 5th Ave., DeWitt, Iowa; charge dismissed May 6 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.

Dooley, Jimmy Bill, Jr., 11/20/1966, of 1022 15th Ave., #2, East Moline; withheld judgment May 11 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,270 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Carmichael, Richard E., 2/12/1963, of 211 Edwards St., New Boston; withheld judgment with supervision May 18 on DUI; $3,301 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Cremeens, Oliver J., 5/7/1981, of 1720 1/2 25th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 19 on DUI; $2,881 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.

Crosby, Paul L., 4/21/1966, of 111 20th St., Apt. 415, Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 20 on DUI; $2,946 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, electronic monitoring. 

