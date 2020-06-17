Daily record: Thursday, June 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Milton, Labrea Siemone, 5/20/1981, of 727 Sylvin Ct., Davenport; Charge dismissed on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Pate, Damian M., 8/31/1994, homeless, Moline; guilty finding entered June 4 on residential burglary; $2,586 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 180 days credit time served.
Showers, Ashton N., 5/22/1990, of 7 Parkview Dr. 12, Eldridge; charge dismissed June 8 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,567 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Smith, John J., 8/16/1975, of 226 Cherry St., Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed June 8 on DUI.
Stohl, Jesse M., 3/15/1993, of 103 E. High St., Cleveland, Ill.; withheld judgment/supervision June 8 on DUI; $3,589 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Stottler, Nathan E., 5/21/1977, of 1224 5th Ave. Ct., East Moline; charge dismissed June 8 on DUI.
