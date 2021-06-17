Daily record: Thursday, June 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Thompson, Glenn, 1/26/1960, of 133 W. 14th St., Coal Valley; charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and possession of controlled substance; $10,120 court costs.

Weir, Kenneth Phillip, 6/7/1982, of 11141 S. Birch St., Apt. 404, Glendale, Colo.; guilty finding entered May 25 on possession of controlled substance; $3,362 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

Williams, Marc C., 8/19/1983, of 2100 46th St., Moline; withheld judgment May 21 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,245 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Jan. 12, court date May 21, on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cruz-Espinoza, Jose A., 12/26/1994, address not provided; charge dismissed April 29 on bring cannabis in a penal institution.

Daggett, Tabatha A., 4/22/1983, of 718 Meigs St., Rochester, N.Y., withheld judgment April 19 on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced June 17, 2020, court date April 19, on mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0