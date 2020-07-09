Daily record: Thursday, July 9, 2020
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McIntosh, Nathan Lucas, 5/5/1978, of 1513 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered June 25 on criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000; $1,686 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

Mooney, Jessica H., 3/16/1988, of 4280 22nd Ave., Apt. 4, East Moline; guilty finding entered April 2, court date June 26, on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,427 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 36 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered April 2, court date June 26, on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation, 36 days credit time served. 

Mooney, Jessica H., 3/16/1988, homeless, Silvis; guilty finding entered June 26 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,390 fine/costs.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Kyle, Jaden J., 4/29/2001, of 4729 27th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision June 23 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

Lohse, Zachary M., 9/6/1998, of 2906 W. 66th St., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision June 17 on DUI; $2,663 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

