Daily record: Thursday, July 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dixon, Marquan T., 9/21/1999, of 830 1st Ave., Lot #135, East Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,306 fine/costs, 24 months probation, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Dearing, Jacob M., 1/8/1999, of 443 17th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 27 on felony unlawful restraint; $2,358 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 81 days credit time served, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered May 27 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 81 days credit time served, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered May 27 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 71 days credit time served, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and felony home invasion/cause injury and three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.