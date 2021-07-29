 Skip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, July 29, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ghys, Alexander B., 4/1/1993, of 1857 3rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 6 on burglary; $1,063 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. 

Hall, Daniel Harvey, 9/30/1962, of 208 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; guilty finding entered June 29 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $10,200 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 29 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Slaughter, Onice J., 2/19/1986, of 1420 E. 67th Place, Chicago; guilty finding entered May 14 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $3,050 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 60 days home confinement. Guilty finding entered May 14 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, 60 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Adams, Jeremy A., 10/14/1981, of 1121 48th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed June 30 on DUI.

Bennett, Brice W., 1/25/1994, of 3170 Parkwild Drive #20, Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision June 29 on DUI; $2,772 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment. 

