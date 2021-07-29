Daily record: Thursday, July 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hall, Daniel Harvey, 9/30/1962, of 208 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; guilty finding entered June 29 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $10,200 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 29 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.