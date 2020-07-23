Daily record: Thursday, July 23, 2020
Daily record: Thursday, July 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Smith, Denisha Tashauna, 4/24/1981, of 1534 10th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance July 13 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, two days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service.

Soumah, Mamady, 1/14/1994, of 1901 42nd St., Moline; charge dismissed July 9 on mfg/del cannabis/30-50 grams; $650 court costs.

Stelivan, Tynisha T., 4/9/1981, of 4104 15th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment July 13 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $965 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Eagelston, Eric C., 2/28/1974, address not listed, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 4 on theft/control/person less than $500; two years DOC. Charge dismissed armed robbery/armed with firearm and aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Prado, Jiselle Lee, 2/21/1998, of 619 26th St., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision July 1 on DUI; 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Sodeman, Devin C., 10/14/1996, of 3248 W. 15th St., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision July 2 on DUI; $2,931 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

