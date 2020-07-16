Daily record: Thursday, July 16, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wilson, Dylan Robert, 11/4/1998, of 3916 49th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed June 25 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.

Baych, Javantae M., 1/16/2001, of 1324 17th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered July 2 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $799 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 35 days in jail.

Eldridge, Jordan W., 1/15/1996, of 3806 10th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 2 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,670 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Gray, Antonio Vincent, 10/10/1978, of 605 Main St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 19, court date July 7, on robbery; $549 court costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered July 7 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; three months conditional discharge, 365 days credit time served.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Brewer, Robert John, Jr., 12/18/1984, of 1031 W. 13th St., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision June 30 on DUI; $2,533 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Gonzalez-Barajas, Suleyna A., 5/20/1992, of 2136 6th St. Ct., East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision July 1 on DUI; $2,677 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

