Daily record: Thursday, July 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Simpkins, Jennifer N., 6/26/1985, of 1411 Brady St., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 17 on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $2,518 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 17 on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony burglary without causing damage and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Summage, Recoe Lee, 3/19/1975, 5446 N. Division, Davenport; charge dismissed June 24 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $100 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Marchese, Christian C., 11/11/1993, of 319 W. Main St., Geneseo; withheld judgment with special conditions May 25 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; $3,570 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service, restitution.

Mathis, Donavan R., 10/23/1980, of 9231 Gun Club Road, Cambridge; guilty finding entered May 13 on misdemeanor reckless conduct/bodily harm; $2,114 fine/costs, 12 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, anger management. Guilty finding entered May 13 on misdemeanor cause circumstance/endanger child; 20 days in jail. Not guilty entered May 13 on felony aggravated batter/use deadly weapon. Not guilty entered May 13 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

