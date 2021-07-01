Daily record: Thursday, July 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Smith, Aimee Marie, 1/15/1984, of 4324 4th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,815 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Adams, Robert J., Jr., 7/23/1980, of 316 3rd Ave., Colona; guilty finding entered May 4 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $1,520 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 76 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered May 4 on misdemeanor cause circumstance/endanger child; 24 months probation with special conditions, 152 days in jail, 76 days credit time served, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.