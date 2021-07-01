 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Thursday, July 1, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Thursday, July 1, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Smith, Aimee Marie, 1/15/1984, of 4324 4th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,815 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. 

Stone, Christopher Lamont, 7/28/1985, of 2631 Hawthorne Drive, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered June 4 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,284 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Adams, Robert J., Jr., 7/23/1980, of 316 3rd Ave., Colona; guilty finding entered May 4 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $1,520 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 76 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered May 4 on misdemeanor cause circumstance/endanger child; 24 months probation with special conditions, 152 days in jail, 76 days credit time served, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hague, Bryce M., 2/19/1998, of 204 6th Ave., Colona; withheld judgment with supervision June 8 on DUI; $3,231 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Miletich, Patrick J., 3/9/1966, of 19157 247th Ave., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered June 15 on DUI; $2,761 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 240 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: White House moving forward with July 4 plans

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News