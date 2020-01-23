Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Shah, Jitendra P., 9/30/1952, of 1921 Cobblestone Lane, Milan; withheld judgment Nov. 8 on possession of controlled substance; $3,820 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Shelledy, Tyler W., 1/21/1991, of 120 N. Jefferson St., Grandview, Iowa; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,854 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Self, David R., 8/15/1996, of 610 E. 3rd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,300 fine/costs, 120 days fine/costs. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to land.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Nora, Tara L., 6/6/1974, of 804 W. 9th St., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 29 on DUI; $2,331 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, 100 hours pubic/community service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Gonzalez, Andrea V., 6/3/1981, of 11 Sutton Ct., Bettendorf; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 20 on DUI; $1,916 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Hare, Obie, 2/13/1968, of 1126 Scott St., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 4 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.