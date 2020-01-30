Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Belt, Jerry Euegene, 12/20/1962, of 2881 Route 2 N., Hillsdale; guilty finding entered Dec. 26 on felony meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,490 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge amended on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor unlawful use black-jack/knife. Charge dismissed on felony misdemeanor armed violence/category III.
Belt, Jerry Eugene, 12/20/1962, of 28801 Rt. 2 N., Hillsdale; guilty finding entered Dec. 26 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,898 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 26 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than 5 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Whitney, Victor J., 3/27/1992, of 1444 43rd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 3 on domestic battery/other prior; three years DOC.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Sand, James J., 2/16/1978, of 24761 Grange Rd., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on DUI; $2,959 fine/costs, 18 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 7 days in jail.
Vanalsburg, Tyler N., 4/29/1995, of 3046 Oakview Ln., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on DUI; $4,789 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
McGowan, Dewayne M., 10/3/1979, of 1210 Arlington Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on DUI; $2,770 court costs.
Montoya, Juan J., 4/17/1964, of 1422 W. 37th St., Davenport; charge dismissed on DUI.