Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Coulter, Jewel W H, 7/13/1989, of 1537 Congress Lane, Ford Heights, Ill.; guilty entered Oct. 16 on meth delivery/400 less than 900 grams; 14 years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on possession of controlled substance; three years DOC. Not guilty on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog. Charge dismissed on 10 more than 15 pills ecstasy/analog and possession of controlled substance.