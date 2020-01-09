Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Erdman, Neal, Parr, Tanayha, both of Geneseo.
Cabil, Antwain, Chicago, Lyones, Asia, Kewanee.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Montez, Jessie, Sarah.
Newcomb, Phillip, Margaret.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Kemmann, Kevin Kent, 7/9/1963, of 8115 54th St. Ct., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Nov. 15 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $649 fine/costs, three years six months DOC.
Klug, Chance Fredric, 11/2/1993, of 3322 Fairhaven Rd., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 10, court date Nov. 15, on burglary; $2,894 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Coulter, Jewel W H, 7/13/1989, of 1537 Congress Lane, Ford Heights, Ill.; guilty entered Oct. 16 on meth delivery/400 less than 900 grams; 14 years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on possession of controlled substance; three years DOC. Not guilty on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog. Charge dismissed on 10 more than 15 pills ecstasy/analog and possession of controlled substance.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Rentfro, Jennifer L., 6/17/1981, of 4606 34th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 14 on DUI; $2,601 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Robledo, Ariana, 5/4/1982, of 1904 11th Ave. A., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 6 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.