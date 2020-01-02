Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Shaner, Cory L., 10/3/1987, of 122 Beach St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,551 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. 

Steele, Taylor A., 10/8/1996, of 1303 Catherine St., Pekin; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $975 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.

Sturtevant, Anthony J., 8/24/1964, of 2437 33rd Ave., Rock Island; not guilty entered Sept. 12 on aggravated DUI/3 and aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Richards, Leah M., 12/30/1984, of 2635 Fair Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed Sept. 18 on DUI..

Sturtevant, Anthony J., 8/24/1964, of 1122 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; not guilty entered Sept. 12 on DUI.

Tiedeman, Andre v., 6/12/1995, of 104 10th Ave., Colona; withheld judgemtn with supervision Sept. 10 on DUI; $2,758 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Jacobsen, Richard A., 6/10/1974, of 1351 W. 34th St., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision Nov. 13 on DUI; $2,511 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

