Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dewith, Enyo John, Jr., 1/28/1982, of 1417 11th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 24 on obtain substance by fraud/1st; $4,563 fine/costs.

Elmore-Manning, Christian James, 7/30/1994, of 1219 3rd Ave., Apt. 1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 12 on forgery/make/alter document; $847 fine/costs, 24 months probation 180 days in jail.

Elmore-Manning, Christian James, 7/30/1994, of 2085 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Nov. 12 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $500 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Houston, Romaro L. D., 6/3/1989, of 827 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $4,240 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams.

Hudson, Renaro, 4/3/1960, of 509 10th Ave., Orion; death suggested/cause abated Oct. 21 on obstruct just/destroy evidence and possession of controlled substance.