Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Sutton, Alizabeth, 12/3/1995, of 320 E. 4th St. 4-201, Davenport; charge dismissed Dec. 14 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices and two counts of aggravated DUI/3+; $300 court costs.

Thompson, Bobby Earl, Jr., 3/31/1989, of 3105 N. Fairmont St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,115 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Adams, Tysean D., 8/23/1990, of 1359 Morton Drive, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 4 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; 12 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Sims, Darius A., 3/28/1979, of 15561 Madison Ave., Dolton, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 18 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,621 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; two years DOC. Not guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Butt, Mohammad Ali, 7/22/1983, of 1808 Shumate Drive, Little Rock, Ariz.; charge dismissed Nov. 30 on DUI.

