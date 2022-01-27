 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Allison, Alexis Julaine Nicole, 2/16/1997, of 5901 Elmore Ave., R9, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 13 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,470 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated UUW/pers/loaded/no FCCA/FOID. 

Behnken, Emily Anne, 6/28/1983, of 4515 26th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Jan. 13 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,145 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions five days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service.

Bomar, Robert Louis, 4/15/1958, 4100 12th St. #2, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 13 on possession of controlled substance; $3,420 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 15 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Kremm, George M., 10/11/1948, of 1006 E. 9th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on driving revoked/suspended/MDDP/no device; $2,051 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 30 months home confinement.

Laue, Cameron J., 7/19/1991, of 301 East Garfield St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 17 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,325 court costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Decrane, Jonathan L., 7/3/1993, of 2366 E. 1140th St., Woodhull; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. 

