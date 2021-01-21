Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Chelf, Zachary, 8/6/1983, of 1320 1st Ave., Room #5, Silvis; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,495 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, one day credit time served.

Dittmer, Brittney Marie, 7/10/1994, of 2640 N. Harrison St., Davenport; withheld judgment Dec. 15 on possession of controlled substance; $4,920 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

Gard, Dustin Todd, 6/15/1969, of 1824 10th Ave. A, court #24, Silvis; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,991 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Holton, Nicole M., 8/19/1994, of 1 Martin Place, Neponset; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on felony theft control intent $500-$10,000; $1,741 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, restitution. Guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on felony forgery/issue/deliver document; 24 months probation, 30 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, restitution. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony forgery/issue/delivery document. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500 and two counts of misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control intent/less than $500.

