Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ahmed, Keelan, 7/15/1998, of 3500 10th St. Ct., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on misdemeanor mfg/del cannabis/2.5 to 10 grams; $2,139 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams.
Brown, Ontario, 7/17/1971, of 118 10th St., Apt. 15, Silvis; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on burglary; $77 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on residential burglary.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cotes, Leealan C., 9/7/1990 of 101 1st St. #6, Cambridge; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $1,665 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail medical/mental treatment, restitution. Guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on aggravated battery/nurse; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/fire fighter/ER worker and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.