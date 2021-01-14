Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ogden, Joshua Joseph, 7/12/1981, of 1708 18th St. B., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $2,719 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 11 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.

Patterson, Brandon J., 9/8/1985, of 2223 Brookside Dr., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on theft/stolen less than $500 person; $1,759 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, 90 days credit time served, restitution. Charge dismissed March 12, court date Nov. 16, on burglary without causing damage.

Penrod, Michael Ryan, 7/25/1982, of 1328 12th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 1 on two counts of felony possession of controlled substance and one count misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES