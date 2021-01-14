Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ogden, Joshua Joseph, 7/12/1981, of 1708 18th St. B., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $2,719 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 11 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.
Patterson, Brandon J., 9/8/1985, of 2223 Brookside Dr., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on theft/stolen less than $500 person; $1,759 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, 90 days credit time served, restitution. Charge dismissed March 12, court date Nov. 16, on burglary without causing damage.
Penrod, Michael Ryan, 7/25/1982, of 1328 12th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 1 on two counts of felony possession of controlled substance and one count misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
White, Brian S., 7/26/1981, of 508 Pleasant St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 18 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor interfere report domestic violence.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Sheahan, Joseph E., 11/2/1951, of 211 S. 1st St., Cambridge; withheld judgment Oct. 29 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 days public/community service.
Sparks, Craig H., 1/29/1944, of Rt. 2, Box 390, Butler, Mo.; charge dismissed Oct. 1 on DUI; $300 court costs.